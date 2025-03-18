Short Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Rises By 19.6%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMS stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 472,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,976. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,641,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 15,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after buying an additional 799,569 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.