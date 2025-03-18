Short Interest in CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Expands By 19.6%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CareView Communications Stock Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS:CRVW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. CareView Communications has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
CareView Communications Company Profile
