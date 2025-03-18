Swiss National Bank Has $22.64 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Match Group worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.