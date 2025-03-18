Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Guidewire Software worth $26,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $191.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.41. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 532.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $467,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,028,955.98. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,865.20. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,112,632. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

