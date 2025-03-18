Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Acquires 21,000 Shares

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,600.00 ($34,777.07).

Tamawood Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.35.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as sale of renewable energy certificates. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Rocklea, Australia.

