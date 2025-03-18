TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$144.50 and last traded at C$139.83, with a volume of 44080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$131.04.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVK. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$128.00 to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
