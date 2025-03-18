Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Tucows Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. Tucows has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,736.76. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 14,260 shares of company stock worth $240,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tucows by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

