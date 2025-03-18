Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) is Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. Zevra Therapeutics makes up 2.1% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Zevra Therapeutics worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZVRA. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of ZVRA opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $451.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. Analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,361 shares in the company, valued at $403,697.46. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,759.96. This trade represents a 26.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

