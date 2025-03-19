abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

