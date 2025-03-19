Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,747 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Accolade by 5.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 117,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair lowered Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.03 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $573.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

