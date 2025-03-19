Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airgain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $58,651.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,495.15. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Profile

(Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.