Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13,314.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.