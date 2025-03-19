American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 9,003.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

