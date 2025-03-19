Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40, Zacks reports. Aterian had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Aterian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aterian Trading Down 3.7 %

ATER stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Aterian has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.