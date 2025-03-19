Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000.
JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $66.89.
About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF
The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).
