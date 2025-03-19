Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGB. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 1,246.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

FIGB opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

