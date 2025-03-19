Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,002 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.96 and a 52-week high of $99.60.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
