Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 263 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,872,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,558,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,081,000 after purchasing an additional 629,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,756,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 707,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 479,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EGP stock opened at $179.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.97.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

