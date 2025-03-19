Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

BA opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

