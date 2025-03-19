Bank of Marin Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bank of Marin’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

