Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZR. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CZR stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. 635,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,520. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,599,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.