Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.56 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $85.63.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.