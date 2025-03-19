Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,618 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $135.67 and a one year high of $180.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

