Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,211 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $212.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.67.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,383.80. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,098 shares of company stock worth $1,760,588. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.