Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $585,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

