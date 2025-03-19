Decagon Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 686,442 Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 686,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Lifezone Metals makes up approximately 1.7% of Decagon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter.

Lifezone Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

Lifezone Metals stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lifezone Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

