Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $336.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.05 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

