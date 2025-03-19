EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 408.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.3 %

NTNX opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -200.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,609,206 shares of company stock worth $417,458,120. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

