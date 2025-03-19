EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,311,000 after buying an additional 5,882,656 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $162,953,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after acquiring an additional 503,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $60,866,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $50,531,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $166.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.65. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,784 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,344. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

