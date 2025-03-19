EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in PDD by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

