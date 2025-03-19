Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 103.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.98 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

