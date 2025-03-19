First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

FNWB stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

