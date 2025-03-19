FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in FirstService by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in FirstService by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstService by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in FirstService by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

FirstService Trading Down 0.3 %

FSV opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $197.84. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.89.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.