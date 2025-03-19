Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,408. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.9201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.