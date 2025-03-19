Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. State Street Corp lifted its position in FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,008,000 after buying an additional 671,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,299,000 after buying an additional 92,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FOX by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after buying an additional 1,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FOX by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,716,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after buying an additional 226,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in FOX by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,199,000 after buying an additional 702,561 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

