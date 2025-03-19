Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $409,000 Holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOG. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000.

NYSEARCA DOG opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

