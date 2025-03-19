Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

