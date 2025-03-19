GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
GD Culture Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GDC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. GD Culture Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $12.18.
About GD Culture Group
