GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

GD Culture Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. GD Culture Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

About GD Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.