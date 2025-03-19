Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,253.06. This trade represents a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 297.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 854.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

