Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 8,025 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 257.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 767,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,612,395,000 after purchasing an additional 194,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,402,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,569,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 534.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,972,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.9 %

PLD stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

