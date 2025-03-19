Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 799.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROBT. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $440.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.