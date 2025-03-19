HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corpay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,659,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,215,000 after acquiring an additional 78,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $134,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPAY stock opened at $347.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.66. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPAY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

