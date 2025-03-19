HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,999 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

