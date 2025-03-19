IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $59,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in IDEX by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in IDEX by 475.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

IDEX Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE IEX opened at $184.58 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $177.71 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.35.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.