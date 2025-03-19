Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 16,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 7,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Imperial Metals Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

