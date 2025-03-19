Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.19. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 574,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $11,360,865.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,470,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,885,851.70. The trade was a 30.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

