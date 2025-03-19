Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 767.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 214.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 780,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,464 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.