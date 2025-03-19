iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 520683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

