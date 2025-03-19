iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 33054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $874.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

