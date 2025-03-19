Keith M. Gehl Purchases 403 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Gehl acquired 403 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $19,747.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This represents a 2.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance
NASDAQ KEQU opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $71.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%.
Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kewaunee Scientific
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.